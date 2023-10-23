I’m a self-confessed scaredy-cat, and although I love autumn and Halloween, I can’t bring myself to watch horror films or TV programmes. Just even a look at the trailer for something like the Haunting of Hill House will have me freaked out for days, and I don’t understand people’s love of being scared. In saying this, I do enjoy a spooky podcast (Uncanny is currently my favourite) and reading about all things unexplained (and graveyards, thanks to Peter Ross) but it’s the visual aspect that’s got me hiding my eyes or leaving the room for another cup of tea. This is why I love the ‘family friendly' subsection of seasonal films - nothing too childish but nothing broaching on horror - and why I think that Hocus Pocus is the best as it was, for me, the original in this sub genre.

The film was released in 1993 and was a bit of a flop. According to Yahoo, it debuted fourth in the box office and earned $39.5 million in its initial cinema run, but then it was released in July, not Halloween. As the trend for celebrating Halloween has grown over the years, many people have discovered, or rediscovered the film and it’s now a cult classic. So much so that a sequel was released last year, starring the original cast of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Set in Salem in the 90s, it tells the story of the resurrection of the Sanderson sisters, three witches who were killed hundreds of years previously for murdering children. That doesn’t make it sound like it, but It’s a fun tale that includes a talking cat (many 90s kids will see this and recall Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch), a mute zombie, a magical sing along and a race against time to save the town. It also seems to have kick started an appetite for more films of its ilk, with the remake of the Haunted Mansion, also on Disney+ and We Have a Ghost and The Curse of Bridge Hollow on Netflix (the less said about Hubie Halloween the better).

Because of how popular it has become in recent years, and given it’s milestone birthday, you’ll be able to watch the Sanderson Sisters on the big screen once again. Throughout the month, Vue Cinemas across the UK are showing the film, with more information and locations on their website.