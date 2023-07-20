HMS Unicorn – which at the grand old age of 199 is the oldest ship still afloat in Scotland and the world’s third oldest – has just received £1.1 million from the National Heritage Memorial Fund for “necessary and urgent work” to ensure its preservation. This comes not long after the SS Sir Walter Scott, launched in 1900, was refurbished at a cost of £750,000 to enable the steamship to return to active duty on Loch Katrine.

Meanwhile, the Waverley – a relative youngster, given it entered service in 1946 – still appears to be in fine fettle, despite being the world’s last sea-going paddle steamer, sailing “doon the watter” to Rothesay and other destinations along Scotland’s west coast.

