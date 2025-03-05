Highlanders must speak out to stop green economy 'Wild West' wrecking our beautiful countryside

The Scottish Government is seeking people’s views about its proposed Rural Delivery Plan – and you have until March 17 to respond

For those living and working on one of the most beautiful, but remote parts of the Highlands, the outlook and fortunes of Scotland’s rural communities can often feel controlled by far-removed powers and interests.

Whether that be the Scottish Government with policies conceived and agreed at Holyrood which are strong on ideology but frail on application and accountability, or commercial and private interests intent on extracting value from rural communities but offering little in return, the result is the same.

The people on whom rural Scotland relies for its stewardship feel that change is done to them, not by them, or with their willing participation. It seems to us in The Cabrach, set in the heart of Moray’s whisky country, someone from afar always knows best.

We are experiencing what appears to be an accepted “Wild West” culture when it comes to our rural places, an almost “do as you please” philosophy, with what feels like a laissez-faire approach from the Scottish Government. Under normal circumstances most sensible people would legitimately expect our government to be the fiercest protectors of Scotland’s fragile communities, famed landscapes, and celebrated rural economies.

The River Deveron runs through The Cabrach – a sparsely populated area in Moray, on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park | Jonathan Christie

Importance of rural economy

For context, food and drink accounts for 29 per cent of total Scottish manufacturing, with a turnover of over £10 billion, employing 26 per cent of the Scottish manufacturing workforce. Rural life doesn’t just grace the pages of Scottish Field, it’s vital for our economy and therefore the conditions in which the workforce live are vital too.

In the visitor economy, tourists spent £10.8bn here in 2023, and approximately one in 11 workers in Scotland are employed in tourism and hospitality, one of the Scottish Government’s six key growth sectors. Important though renewable energy undoubtedly is to our economic future, no one ever came to Scotland to see a wind turbine.

It is all a question of balance and fairness, and, for that reason, The Cabrach Trust welcomed the opportunity to participate in the Scottish Government's Rural Delivery Plan consultation, having called out the need for a joined-up, robust, accountable plan for some time. The need to “bring together siloed areas of interest and consider what is happening holistically” may be a mouthful, but the sentiment is vitally important. Therefore, rural communities, large and small, would benefit significantly from responding to the consultation.

The Cabrach Trust has long been grappling with the conflict between the needs of a small community rebuilding itself in harmony with its heritage and natural environment, and the business aims of others who view a sparse population as an opportunity for maximum exploitation with minimum resistance and therefore compensation.

On one hand, we have a community-owned charity, leading a community-owned regeneration vision, which aligns so strongly with government policies centred on thriving rural communities, building a wellbeing economy, and achieving a just transition.

On the other hand, we find ourselves voiceless, despite all attempts to elevate legitimate and measured concerns, as multiple foreign interests descend on our centuries-old settled glen – and countless other rural communities like us – intent on exploiting Scotland’s natural assets for private gain, at the material expense of Scotland’s rural communities, but also to the lasting cost of Scotland’s people and the nation’s character as a whole. We are so much more than the place where whisky is distilled and shortbread baked.

SNP ministers set to change approach?

During this period of just transition to net zero, a societal injustice is playing out. Unabated, the self-harm inflicted could be the sort on which generations look back in disbelief. However, whether born of creeping realisation or fully realised crashing concern, the Scottish Government is now seeking contributions to the new Rural Delivery Plan, which they intend to deliver by the end of the current parliament, and that does suggest much-needed change is in the air. Maybe.

Scotland’s rural communities are central to our cultural identity, play a diverse economic role, and are the cornerstone of our internationally respected tourism offer, all themes central to the vision of transformation we are developing in The Cabrach. We welcome the Scottish Government’s desire to re-examine how we can work together to bring about change and address the issues we face in rural Scotland, but it must result in a solid plan and a robust framework against which delivery and progress can be measured.

The draft document states: "Our vision is for a vibrant, sustainable, equal and inclusive rural Scotland, with its diverse rural communities thriving across economic, cultural, social and environmental dimensions, feeding, powering, inspiring, providing homes and livelihoods to and nurturing the wellbeing of current and future generations."

Wishful thinking is not enough

It’s a great start. But there is danger too. Reference to "feeding and powering" feels highly extractive, and the consultation’s claim that green economy opportunities can revitalise rural communities requires careful analysis alongside the real experiences of rural communities.

In The Cabrach, we have witnessed the collision between "the green economy" and what this means for our community and the future prosperity of this place. It has been far from positive. And in recent weeks, Scottish ministers have disregarded the views of communities ─ and their own planning professionals ─ to approve energy projects, further reinforcing the growing sense of voicelessness of other rural communities across Scotland. This consultation will be pointless if minsters ignore the result.

The consultation closes on March 17 and The Cabrach Trust has participated fully in the process and would encourage all those who care passionately about Scotland’s rural communities to do the same. There's a vitally important need for action. A brave new Rural Delivery Plan offers a rare chance for a reset, but wishful thinking for positive outcomes cannot be enough.