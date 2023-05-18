All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Highland Clearances: Community-owned island of Ulva is gradually undoing a historic tragedy – Scotsman comment

Ulva’s population has doubled from five to ten since 2018 and there are plans for further expansion

By Scotsman comment
Published 18th May 2023, 12:30 BST
 Comment

In 1841, the island of Ulva, off Mull, had a thriving population of 570. Today, it is home to just ten people. The main reason for the decline was the Highland, or in this case, Island Clearances with Ulva’s population falling to less than a tenth of the 1841 level within 40 years, under the ownership of one Francis William Clark. The ghostly ruins of 16 abandoned settlements can still be seen.

However, following a community land buyout in 2018, when the island had a population of five, the trend appears to be reversing. In January last year, when The Scotsman last commented on Ulva’s “exciting times”, the figure was eight. Now, a family is being sought to move into the newly renovated, four-bedroom manse and there are hopes of building 15 new homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Things are really moving forward on Ulva and we have ten people living here, but we need more people to build a community,” said John Addy, of North West Mull Community Woodland Company, which led the community buyout.

The Clearances were a historic tragedy. Their undoing is most welcome.

The Manse on Ulva has come up for rent at £520 a month (Picture: Richard Kellett)The Manse on Ulva has come up for rent at £520 a month (Picture: Richard Kellett)
The Manse on Ulva has come up for rent at £520 a month (Picture: Richard Kellett)
Related topics:ScotsmanHighland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.