Revealed: Secret minutes of what SNP minister definitely said at Aberdeen-Celtic game

Health Secretary Neil Gray was clearly on official business when he attended the Scottish Cup clash between Aberdeen and Celtic, as the minutes of his meeting show...

SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray promised to publish the ‘minutes’ of ‘meetings’ held at football games involving his team, Aberdeen, which he attended, naturally, in a chauffeur-driven government car.

Tory deputy leader Rachael Hamilton has now said that as they “presumably didn't discuss top-secret, highly sensitive government business over a half-time Bovril and a pie” there was no reason to delay publication of said minutes – “unless, of course, they're a work of fiction...”

On that note, The Scotsman can exclusively reveal several of Gray’s remarks and notes made by a civil servant during this year’s Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic.

Aberdeen fan and Health Secretary Neil Gray (Picture: Andrew Milligan) | PA

Minister: “Stand free wherever you may be, coz we are the famous Aberdeen...” [Note to Healthcare Quality and Improvement Directorate to investigate greater use of standing desks.]

Minister: “No way, that was a foul, that was never a goal, we wuz robbed!” [Note to Justice Directorate to investigate crimes at major sporting events.]