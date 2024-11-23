Revealed: Secret minutes of what SNP minister definitely said at Aberdeen-Celtic game
SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray promised to publish the ‘minutes’ of ‘meetings’ held at football games involving his team, Aberdeen, which he attended, naturally, in a chauffeur-driven government car.
Tory deputy leader Rachael Hamilton has now said that as they “presumably didn't discuss top-secret, highly sensitive government business over a half-time Bovril and a pie” there was no reason to delay publication of said minutes – “unless, of course, they're a work of fiction...”
On that note, The Scotsman can exclusively reveal several of Gray’s remarks and notes made by a civil servant during this year’s Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic.
Minister: “Stand free wherever you may be, coz we are the famous Aberdeen...” [Note to Healthcare Quality and Improvement Directorate to investigate greater use of standing desks.]
Minister: “No way, that was a foul, that was never a goal, we wuz robbed!” [Note to Justice Directorate to investigate crimes at major sporting events.]
Minister: “ONE JUNIOR HOILETT! THERE’S ONLY ONE JUNIOR HOILETT!...” [Note to Early Learning and Childcare Directorate to investigate greater provision of possibly ‘toilets’ in nurseries, but please check with minister as instructions unclear.]
