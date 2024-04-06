Happy Tartan Tax Day! High taxation becoming as Scottish as bagpipes, shortbread and tartan – Scotsman comment
Happy Tartan Day! For today is the day when Scotland starts a week-long series of events designed to showcase the nation to the good people of New York City. Actor Dougray Scott will lead pipers, dancers, clansfolk and various others on a parade up Sixth Avenue to a cheering crowd of tens of thousands of spectators.
Oh, and also, Happy Tartan Tax Day! For today is the day when the new higher rates of taxation come into effect. There’s now a 45 per cent band for those earning between £75,000 and about £1250,000, while the top band goes up from 47 to 48 per cent. And, of course, everyone who earns over £28,850 was already paying more tax then their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.
The SNP celebrates this as a sign of what a “progressive” nation we are, but there are some who fear it may prompt wealthier people to relocate or rearrange their finances, leaving the country with high taxes and low revenues. But wherever we end up, it seems high taxes are becoming as Scottish as, well, tartan, and quite possibly shortbread too.
