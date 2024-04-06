Pipers march through New York's Central Park during a previous Tartan Day event (Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Happy Tartan Day! For today is the day when Scotland starts a week-long series of events designed to showcase the nation to the good people of New York City. Actor Dougray Scott will lead pipers, dancers, clansfolk and various others on a parade up Sixth Avenue to a cheering crowd of tens of thousands of spectators.

Oh, and also, Happy Tartan Tax Day! For today is the day when the new higher rates of taxation come into effect. There’s now a 45 per cent band for those earning between £75,000 and about £1250,000, while the top band goes up from 47 to 48 per cent. And, of course, everyone who earns over £28,850 was already paying more tax then their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.

