The start of the 2024/25 tax year will mean further income tax divergence for Scottish taxpayers, though the UK-wide National Insurance changes will mean an increase in the take home pay of Scots earning up to £112,900 compared with 2023/2024.

From Saturday, the level of income at which Scottish taxpayers begin to pay more income tax than someone with the same earnings elsewhere in the UK will increase, from £27,850 to £28,867.

The Scottish starter rate of tax means Scots with earnings under £28,867 will continue to pay less than if they lived elsewhere in the UK, but the introduction of a new 45 per cent tax rate on earnings between £75,000 and £125,140, as well as an increase in the top rate of tax to 48 per cent, will result in further income tax divergence for higher-earning Scots compared to their English counterparts.

But as the UK Government’s decision to reduce the main Class 1 National Insurance rate paid by employees to 8 per cent will apply in Scotland, Scots with earnings of up to £112,900 will end up paying less overall compared to their liabilities in 2023/24.

Sean Cockburn, Chair of the Chartered Institute of Taxation’s Scottish Technical Committee, said: “Although the Scottish Government’s tax choices will result in higher earning Scots paying more income tax from this month, these have been somewhat offset by the UK-wide National Insurance changes.

“It means that while Scots with earnings above £75,000 will pay more in income tax, those with earnings under £112,900 will actually end up paying less in tax and national insurance overall compared with the year just past.