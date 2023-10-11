Cosplaying revolutionaries who see themselves as ‘champions of the oppressed’ are somehow able to ignore acts of unspeakable brutality

It’s difficult to understand how anyone could have reacted to the murderous actions of Hamas terrorists in Israel on Saturday morning with anything other than horror at their savagery and deep sympathy for their victims. Yes, tension and conflict in the region have existed for decades and no, there is no straightforward path to peace between the Jewish state and the Palestinians of Gaza and the West Bank. But, surely, there is no way in which the barbarism of Hamas gunmen can be justified or excused?

What ‘context’ exists to minimise the depravity of the killing of hundreds of young people, enjoying themselves at a music festival? What ‘complexity’ might allow us to see the kidnap, torture and execution of generations of Jewish families as somehow part of a legitimate struggle? How could anyone witness footage of the bloodied bodies of women – raped and murdered by their attackers – being paraded as trophies and not feel overwhelming revulsion at such a manifestation of evil?

At a time such as this, our politicians have an important role. We look to them for reassurance and for them to express the values of freedom and liberty which we hold dear. And with antisemitism an ever-present stain on societies around the world, we should also expect from them some recognition that Jewish people deserve solidarity and respect.

Inevitably, many elected members have failed to rise to the simple challenge created by this moment. Take Mercedes Villalba, for example, the Labour MSP for North East Scotland. Her response ignored the actions of the Hamas death squads. Instead, she posted online that Israel was guilty of “a crime against humanity”.

It should, I think, be possible to believe in the rights of Palestinians without airbrushing out the sickening actions of the terrorists who swept into Israel on Saturday. Villalba, considered an idiot by senior Labour colleagues, helpfully reminded us that, though Jeremy Corbyn may no longer be leader, some in her party continue to have a problem with condemning violence against Jews.

More troubling than Villalba’s reaction was that of Green MSP Maggie Chapman who wrote: “What’s happening in Palestine is a consequence of apartheid, of illegal occupation, and of imperial aggression by the Israel state.” In this, her first response, there was not a word of sympathy for the hundreds of innocents massacred by Islamist terrorists.

Chapman is deputy convenor of the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee, a role which she has proved herself entirely unsuitable to hold. What an insult to all of us – in particular members of Scotland’s Jewish community – that we are expected to tolerate her presence in such an important position.

There is a section of the political left populated by cranks – usually privileged and detached from the realities of people’s lives – which is unable to conceal its disdain for Western liberal values. Their performative desire to be seen as ‘champions of the oppressed’ trumps all else. At their worst, these cosplaying revolutionaries are able to ignore or shrug away acts of unspeakable brutality such as those witnessed by the world on Saturday morning.