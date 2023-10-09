Maggie Chapman: Green MSP condemned for 'disgusting and shameful' tweet following Hamas attack
A Green MSP has been condemned for a "disgusting and shameful” social media post following the Hamas attack on southern Israel.
Maggie Chapman said what was happening in Palestine “is a consequence of apartheid, of illegal occupation, & of imperial aggression by the Israel state”.
She added: “Palestinian civilians have seen their homes destroyed, their water stolen & their land appropriated illegally.”
She made the comments in a post which quoted another user who said: “Don't let the western media fool you into thinking it's terrorism, this is decolonization.”
At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza, over two days after Hamas launched its surprise attack.
It comes as Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip after declaring war and vowing to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of Hamas.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned “the appalling act of terror” by Palestinian militants as the Government continued to establish the status of UK citizens.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross condemned Ms Chapman’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He said: “What a disgusting and shameful post from a member of the Scottish Parliament. People are being killed and raped by terrorists yet this is the response from a representative of one of the parties governing Scotland. The post is beyond the pale and has to be called-out.”
UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove reposted Ms Chapman’s remarks with the comment: “Not in my name.”
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser called on Ms Chapman to “delete and apologise”.
Elsewhere, Labour’s shadow chancellor said a “terrorist attack” caused the Israel-Hamas conflict as she pushed back against suggestions Israel’s “occupation” of Gaza was to blame. Rachel Reeves said she had “no time” for people cheering for the Palestinian cause on the sidelines of Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool.
