Hosts of events like the Golden Globes need to know their audience or things can go wrong quickly

Comedian Jo Koy got off to a weak start hosting the Golden Globes awards last weekend but his big mistake was letting the audience scent blood. “I got the gig ten days ago. You want a perfect monologue?” he asked and, with that appeal for sympathy, his fate was sealed. Subsequent reviews of his performance were disastrous with industry bible Variety Magazine deciding he was “woefully underqualified” for the job.

His mistake was thinking it would be easy. The Hollywood big hitters go to bask in their own importance, not to laugh at someone else’s jokes. That’s why every other comic offered the job turned it down. The only person who has ever cracked it is five-time-host Ricky Gervais who skewered the industry with incendiary gags but got away with it by telling them the insults were jokes. Yeah, right.

The lesson from this is: know your crowd. It might be a wedding speech or a presentation at work, whatever the situation, understanding the audience is key. Nervousness around public speaking is very common and usually revolves around a lack of confidence. However, you can get away with a lot if you bring people onside from the very beginning.

Rugby club jokebook

I’m basing this on over 25 years spent hosting events and award ceremonies in Scotland. The experiences range from the good to the bad and the very, very ugly. My first time was in Lanarkshire, handing out the prizes after a high-profile comedian had warmed up the crowd. That was the plan but after the silent reaction to his jokes switched to booing, he left the stage wishing me good luck and telling me he was going to switch careers.

At a Burns Supper in Edinburgh, the main speaker had to drop out due to a tabloid scandal and was replaced on the day by a TV weatherman from London. I was a guest but was drafted in to give some last-minute support backstage where it became apparent the last-minute substitute had never been to a Burns Supper and was instead relying on a jokebook from his local rugby club. I wished him well and he lasted five minutes.

Comedian Iain Stirling and I both died onstage at an event in Glasgow a few years ago where the audience took extreme exception to an occasional profanity. Iain is now the voice of Love Island but I reminded him of that event recently and he said it still haunts him to this day.

And then there was the time I was hosting an event for a leading utility provider and ignored my cue to go onstage. As the walk-on music ended, I waited and waited before strolling to the podium to announce “well, you keep us waiting every day… so how do you like it?” It seemed like a good idea at the time. Remember, know your audience.