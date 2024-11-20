Satirical tears flow as Glen Sannox ferry is finally finished (no really, it is)

The Glen Sannox ferry is set to enter service in January after years of controversy and delay

There were times when we thought this day would never come. However, six-and-a-half years after it was supposed to have been completed, the Glen Sannox ferry is actually finished!

The Ferguson Marine shipyard announced that the vessel had received “full regulatory approval, including its passenger certification” and was to be handed over to CalMac. The key phrase in that last sentence is, of course, ‘to be’ – because it hasn’t actually happened yet and the date has not been announced.

Even when that happens, CalMac will need six-and-a-half weeks for “operational readiness and annual recertification activities” before it can enter service in January. So there’s still plenty of room for a last-minute hitch or six yet.