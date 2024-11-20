Satirical tears flow as Glen Sannox ferry is finally finished (no really, it is)
There were times when we thought this day would never come. However, six-and-a-half years after it was supposed to have been completed, the Glen Sannox ferry is actually finished!
The Ferguson Marine shipyard announced that the vessel had received “full regulatory approval, including its passenger certification” and was to be handed over to CalMac. The key phrase in that last sentence is, of course, ‘to be’ – because it hasn’t actually happened yet and the date has not been announced.
Even when that happens, CalMac will need six-and-a-half weeks for “operational readiness and annual recertification activities” before it can enter service in January. So there’s still plenty of room for a last-minute hitch or six yet.
But what’s six-and-a-half weeks compared to six-and-a-half years?! If all goes well, the Glen Sannox will soon start to diminish as a topic for public discussion and become just another ferry. As the Sannox prepares to finally fly the nest, it’s starting to feel a little emotional. What shall we write about now? Don’t leave us Sannox! Somebody get us a tissue... this is too much!
