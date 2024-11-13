CalMac announces network-wide cuts to ferry sailings triggered by prolonged repairs

Services across west coast reduced as fleet juggled to fill gap created by Caledonian Isles’ absence

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CalMac has announced sailings and space on ferries will be reduced across its network over the winter as it struggles to plug a gap caused by extended repairs to its biggest Clyde vessel.

Arran services between Troon and Brodick will be suspended for a week from February 10-17 while there is a risk to Coll’s ferry link to the mainland in February and March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caledonian Isles may remain out of service until March 2025 | John Devlin/The Scotsman

There will be fewer sailings to Lochboisdale in South Uist and Tarbert in Harris, while capacity will be cut on the main Mull link between Oban and Craignure and on the Ardrossan-Brodick route.

However, CalMac announced its secondary Arran route between Claonaig in Kintyre and Lochranza would continue operating until December 19 - a month later than normal.

There will also be extra sailings between Uig in Skye and Lochmaddy in North Uist, weekly between Lochboisdale in South Uist and Oban, and across the Sound of Barra.

A threat to Monday sailings to Colonsay - one of just three a week - has been lifted in December and January, while their fate in February and March will be reviewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reductions announced on Wednesday have been forced on CalMac by Caledonian Isles, the main Arran ferry, remaining out of service until between December and March after further steelwork repairs were found to be required. The 31-year-old vessel has been in dock since January.

There have also been further delays to the introduction of Glen Sannox to the main Arran route, which is not now likely until at least January.

The Scotsman has been told of industry hopes the vessel, which is six years late, could be completed by the Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde as early as this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it will still require six-and-a-half weeks of familiarisation trials by CalMac crews and a further 16 days of annual maintenance, which is required so it can be certified to operate for a year.

A further squeeze on CalMac’s ageing and increasingly frail large-vessel fleet has been caused by the start of the annual refit season, with each ferry undergoing maintenance for at least two weeks.

Islay Ferry Committee secretary Jim Porteous said although the single vessel plan for the island was unchanged, it was insufficient.

He said: “We have protested that a single vessel service is not adequate for this route for such a prolonged period. It does not provide sufficient capacity or frequency, and resilience is also an issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The situation, made even worse by booking system difficulties, is damaging our economy and placing our community at risk.”

David Hobhouse, chair of Colonsay’s Lifeline Transport Group, said: “The community is greatly relieved to see the latest plan that reinstates our December Monday ferries, and pleased to see that the three still-missing Mondays in February and one in March are to be kept under review.”

A CalMac spokesperson said: “Whilst this is a challenging period, our revised deployment plan reflects our efforts to take on board the wide range of feedback we received from islanders and businesses, and should allow us to maintain lifeline services and meet demand across all routes.