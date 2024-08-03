Glen Sannox ferry delayed again as engineers discover hole in space-time continuum

On the subject of the Glen Sannox and the Glen Rosa ferries, we have been saying the same old thing for what seems like forever

One of the first signs of the trouble that was to come over two ferries being built on the Clyde was the infamous decision to launch the Glen Sannox with painted-on windows in November 2017. Since then, more than six years have passed and work continues on the vessel and its sister ship, the Glen Rosa, at Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine.

Sound familiar? Are you experiencing déjà vu? Maybe you have inadvertently stumbled into a ‘worm hole’ in the space-time continuum...

But no, it’s nothing as exciting as that. We’re just being lazy and reprinting the first paragraph of our editorial column from January 27. Plagiarising ourselves to make a point after, for the umpteenth time, the MV Glen Sannox’s introduction to actual passengers was delayed, this time from August 19 until September 30.