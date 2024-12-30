Fast fashion: It's time to break the habit

The fast fashion industry has become synonymous with affordable, trendy clothing, but all of this comes at a steep price: environmental degradation, exploitative labour practices, and a huge amount of clothing waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a report by independent think tank Green Alliance(https://green-alliance.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Changing-fashion.pdf), 73 percent of waste clothing is sent directly to landfills and as much as 40 percent of manufactured clothing is never sold or even worn.

This year, consider putting an end to the fast fashion cycle in your closet and kick off a fast fashion diet instead. Here are four small and simple steps you can take to reshape your perspective on fashion consumption while also transforming your wardrobe.

Shop less frequently

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shopping around - but fast fashion can come at a steep price in terms of the environment.

Limit your shopping trips and only buy clothes when you truly need them, not just because they're on sale. Also, be mindful of trends — focus instead on timeless styles to get the most wear out of your items.

One way to cut down on shopping trips is to take good care of the clothes you already have. Appliance brand AEG found that Brits(https://www.aeg.co.uk/local/from-aeg/dont-wash-your-clothes/) render £440,000 worth of clothing unusable each year by over-washing it. Extend the lifespan of your clothes by reading the care instructions carefully and consulting the manufacturer when necessary.

When you do have to shop, look for ethical brands that prioritize sustainable materials, fair labour practices, and transparent production processes.

Learn to make your own clothes

While you may be tempted to buy a trendy new piece of fast fashion, you could get more satisfaction from giving new life to your old pieces. Learn basic mending skills to repair or upcycle your items, or try making your own clothes from scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Making your own clothes is fun, but it’s also practical,” says Kai Cromwell, representative of Fuppys, a UK-based company that sells crochet kits for beginners. “Learning a skill like crochet can save you money, save you from buying another jumper you don’t need, and help out the planet at the same time.”

Prioritise quality over quantity

Invest in well-made, well-fitting garments that will last longer, rather than buying cheap, trendy items that quickly fall apart. If you’re not interested in taking up sewing, consider having your clothes professionally tailored. Although this requires an upfront investment in items you already own, it may help you get more use out of items that no longer, or perhaps never did, fit quite right.

“My rule of thumb is to find clothes that are 80 percent of the way there in terms of fit,” says Hallie Abrams, a US-based stylist and the founder of The Wardrobe Consultant(https://www.thewardrobeconsultant.com/), “and then have a tailor take the garment the other 20 percent of the way.” Abrams recommends(https://www.thewardrobeconsultant.com/blog/how-to-look-great-in-your-clothes-why-tailoring-matters) tailoring the items you wear the most, saying she regularly does this for her jeans and T-shirts.

Shop secondhand

A clothing item that’s new to you could be just as good, if not better, than an item that’s completely new. Organize clothing swaps with friends to exchange clothes you no longer wear, or check thrift stores, consignment shops, and online platforms for pre-owned clothing at affordable prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad