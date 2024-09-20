Why simply imposing fines on motorists is not the way to a cleaner, greener Scotland

Glasgow’s low emission zone has resulted in fines of £1.2 million on motorists, but also a reduction in pollution

Scotland’s first low emission zone (LEZ) has ‘done what it said on the tin’: lowered emissions. According to a new study, levels of nitrogen dioxide were down by 35 per cent on Glasgow’s High Street at weekends and 25-27 per cent on weekdays.

Other parts of the zone saw a lesser effect – with a 9-13 per cent reduction in Hope Street, for example – however the Glasgow University study found its results suggested “the establishment of the LEZ discourages high-emission vehicles in the city centre and helps improve air quality”.

Glasgow Council said the research provided “encouraging initial evidence” in favour of the LEZ. Cynics may suggest the effect on the city’s funds – the council raised about £1.2 million in fines – will have coloured their view. But with the money going towards tree-planting – there are hopes Glasgow will become a “Tree City of the World” – and schemes to improve air quality and biodiversity, others will doubtless be pleased by the change.

However, imposing financial penalties on some motorists in a bid to make cities cleaner and greener is never going to be a solution in its own right. The public will probably, if reluctantly, accept a bit of prodding from such ‘sticks’, but Scotland needs to deploy more ‘carrots’ to reward people for doing the right thing.

Glasgow's low emission zone has reduced levels of pollution, according to a new study | Scott Louden

If the aim is to gradually move away from petrol and diesel cars, Scotland needs a much more reliable and integrated system of public transport. How many times do train passengers arrive at their destination to see the bus they need to catch pulling away from the stop outside?

For many, a car is not a luxury but a simple necessity because of the absence of alternatives. And even those able to afford the high upfront cost of an electric vehicle are currently being discouraged from making the switch because of the lack of charging points.