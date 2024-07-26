Whopping £960 fines for low-emission zone's worst offenders suggest a 'can't pay, won't pay' attitude
If you are caught driving in Glasgow’s low-emission zone in a vehicle that breaks the rules, the fine can be a mere £30, if paid within two weeks. However, the cost quickly ramps up for repeat offenders.
According to new figures for June, 101 drivers were fined £960 – the maximum – for running up a fifth offence within 90 days. After a year of operation, a total of £1.2 million in fines have been imposed.
Scottish Conservative shadow transport minister Graham Simpson said the “extraordinary figures” showed many drivers “either can’t comply with the new LEZ regulations or won’t comply”. Can’t pay, won’t pay? We’re fairly sure we’ve heard that slogan before.
Whether or not low-emission zones produce a poll tax-style campaign of resistance remains to be seen. However, as with any new charge or fine, it’s definitely worthwhile keeping an eye on public attitudes.
We all want cleaner air. Who wouldn’t? But people still need to be able to get to work and go about our lives. Sensible politics, as ever, is about finding the right balance.
