Low-emission zones are becoming increasingly common in cities across the UK (Picture: Lucy North/PA) | Lucy North/PA

Glasgow’s low-emission zone is not stopping some drivers from making repeated journeys into the city in vehicles that break the rules

If you are caught driving in Glasgow’s low-emission zone in a vehicle that breaks the rules, the fine can be a mere £30, if paid within two weeks. However, the cost quickly ramps up for repeat offenders.

According to new figures for June, 101 drivers were fined £960 – the maximum – for running up a fifth offence within 90 days. After a year of operation, a total of £1.2 million in fines have been imposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Conservative shadow transport minister Graham Simpson said the “extraordinary figures” showed many drivers “either can’t comply with the new LEZ regulations or won’t comply”. Can’t pay, won’t pay? We’re fairly sure we’ve heard that slogan before.

Whether or not low-emission zones produce a poll tax-style campaign of resistance remains to be seen. However, as with any new charge or fine, it’s definitely worthwhile keeping an eye on public attitudes.