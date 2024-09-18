Why Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 must see return of show-stealing Scottie dogs

Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 18th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
The 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow may be a scaled down, more cost-effective version of the event but they can still be fun

After Glasgow last held the Commonwealth Games in 2014, they were hailed by the then Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Mike Hooper as “the standout Games in the history of the movement”. Perhaps oblivious to his tacit snub to Edinburgh (host in ’70 and ’86) Hooper added: "The way in which the people of Scotland and Glasgow have embraced the Games right from the get-go has been incredible.”

So news that the event is returning to the city in 2026 – after Australia’s Victoria state withdrew – may raise expectations, at the same time as talk of a “cost-effective”, scaled-down Games, with perhaps ten to 13 sports, rather than the 19 at Birmingham ’22, may deflate them.

A Scottie dog representing England walks with his handler during the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games (Picture: Paul Gilham)A Scottie dog representing England walks with his handler during the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games (Picture: Paul Gilham)
However, just because keeping the cost down is important does not mean we should be downbeat about the Commonwealths. It may be that participating counties will need to source their own Scottie dogs – who surely must return after stealing the show at the 2014 opening ceremony – but there is still a chance to have fun and celebrate international cooperation at the ‘Friendly Games’. Cheap can also be cheerful.

