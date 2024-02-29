Shambolic scenes in Westminster last week were unedifying and shameful. Politicians squabbled as children in Gaza were dying and the Israeli genocide continued unabated. Many votes in Parliament don’t really matter with a still significant Tory majority ensuring they can drive through their wants. Occasionally though comes a moment when it’s close to call or every vote counts.

Last week’s vote was one. It wasn’t semantics as the wording mattered. An immediate ceasefire and an end to the collective punishment being imposed on the Palestinian people are what humanity demands. It’s the crux of the issue, not the weasel words of Joe Biden or Keir Starmer.

The eyes of the world were watching, as were eyes in Gaza. The Palestinian ambassador has detailed how hope is maintained through the horror by demonstrations around the world and votes in chambers that matter. Millions who march and speak out around the world provide succour amidst the bloodshed, despite the desperation all around.

An injured man looks out on a scene of devastation following Israeli missile strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip earlier this month (Picture: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinian hopes dashed

There must have been tears of joy in many Palestinian eyes when the International Court of Justice upheld South Africa’s application. Similarly, there would have been tears of frustration when the UK sat on its hands and abstained, and the USA vetoed the UN Security Council call. But there must have been tears of rage at the debacle in the Commons. A good sketch for “Yes, Minister” if the subject wasn’t so tragic.

Hopes must have been dashed. I very much doubt that the motion would have won. But the tally voting for it would have grown and the numbers would have been substantial. A glimmer of hope would have been given to people in Gaza.

Blame rests with the Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, for ignoring the clear guidance of his senior clerk and longstanding precedent. The behaviour of the leader of the Opposition, in pressurising him, was equally disgraceful. Two senior roles in our democratic process have been undermined. It’s frankly “Trumpian”, undermining institutions and abusing power.

Former Speaker John Bercow was pilloried for defending members' rights against a government railroading through Brexit. He did so for the good of democracy and the institution of parliament. Hoyle caved to the leader of the Opposition undermining both and appears to have done so to try to retain his position after the next election. It’s no comfort to suffering Palestinians that he won’t inherit. That chance’s gone, along with his reputation.

Ethnic cleansing

Suggesting it’s for MPs’ security is spurious. Yes, there’s political tensions but you can’t walk around a corner in Westminster without bumping into armed police. Similarly, the security at home and in parliamentary offices is substantial. Provision’s made and threats or fears are acted on. Not so for many vulnerable Muslim citizens as Islamophobia increases, fuelled by hate-filled politicians.

Of course, it wasn’t physical but political security Hoyle was seeking to protect. Labour was seeking to avoid the wording that mattered. That which makes the ceasefire immediate and condemns what’s now ethnic cleansing as Israel makes Gaza unliveable. Quite a few Labour MPs want to genuflect that they’re for it without actually voting for it. Some have been exposed for saying one thing and doing another.

But being an MP’s a privilege. Political cowardice needs called out and they need outed and ousted.