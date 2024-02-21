Chaotic scenes in House of Commons as SNP and Tory MPs walk out as Speaker embroiled in Gaza vote row

The House of Commons descended into chaos as the government and SNP condemned Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle for his handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate.

SNP MPs and some Conservatives walked out of the chamber in an apparent protest at the state of affairs as the debate reached its conclusion.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt claimed Sir Lindsay had “hijacked” the debate and “undermined the confidence” of the House in its longstanding rules by selecting Labour’s bid to amend the SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

It had been expected that Sir Lindsay would select just the Government’s amendment seeking an “immediate humanitarian pause” to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which could pave the way for a more permanent stop in fighting.

But instead, he decided that the Commons would first vote on Labour’s calls for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” before moving on to further votes on the SNP’s original motion, and then the Government’s proposals if either of the first two were to fail to garner enough support.

Conservative MP William Wragg, who called for Sir Lindsay to resign, later tried to make the House of Commons sit in private.

SNP MPs were understood to have headed to the voting lobby after the walkout from the chamber.

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign rally outside the Houses of Parliament, London, as MPs debate calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire

Later, Sir Lindsay apologised to the Commons amid shouts of “resign” from some MPs.

He told MPs: “I thought I was doing the right thing and the best thing, and I regret it, and I apologise for how it’s ended up.

“I do take responsibility for my actions, and that’s why I want to meet with the key players who have been involved.”

Shouts of “resign” could be heard from both sides of the House.

If the government has “lost control” of foreign policy it would warrant an immediate general election, Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant (Rhondda) has said.

“There are perfectly legitimate views on different sides as to the propriety of today’s proceedings,” he said.

Sir Chris added: “I would just remind some of those who have been shouting the loudest on the other side of the House that they personally voted on May 13 1999 for a Conservative opposition motion amending a Liberal-Democrat motion on an Opposition Day.

“But far, far more importantly surely is the fact that the behaviour of many honourable members in the chamber today will have made a lot of people in this country very nervous about the way we conduct our business when we’re dealing with some of the most important matters of state.