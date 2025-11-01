Free weight-loss drugs are all very well, but what Scotland really needs is a sporting revolution

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we reveal today, thousands of the poorest Scots are to receive free weight-loss drugs as part of a study to examine the effects on their health and whether this would be a cost-effective way of reducing pressure on the NHS.

At present, two-thirds of adults are overweight, including a third who are obese, and Public Health Scotland has warned these numbers are expected to increase by 2040.

The multi-million-pound trial, funded by the UK Government and led by Glasgow University academics, will see 5,000 people living in deprived communities given injections of the drug Wegovy from next year. UK health innovation minister Dr Zubir Ahmed explained that “unfortunately, if you're less privileged, you actually have an increased risk of obesity. Obesity has become, in the 21st century, a disease of poverty, rather than of affluence.”

The root causes of obesity

It is hoped that making the drugs available for free will reduce the number of people on sickness benefits and help them return to work.

However, while these drugs clearly help people to reduce weight, they do not actually address the underlying causes of the problem – just as benefits mitigate poverty but do not provide a long-term solution to it.

The plentiful supply of cheap, high-calorie food, laden with fat, sugar and salt, and the sedentary lifestyles encouraged by the modern world can prove far too tempting for many of us.

Make Scotland a sporting nation

If Scotland is to tackle this deepening obesity crisis – and avoid the associated social problems that are already damaging the economy – it needs to find ways to encourage and enable people to get more exercise and eat a better diet.

Schools should be putting far greater emphasis on physical fitness and teaching children how to prepare nutritious meals. And serious efforts should be being made to turn the whole country into a sporting nation, in which everyone from toddlers to elderly pensioners would, ideally, have their own sport, even if it is simply going for a walk, and no one is excluded on the grounds of cost.