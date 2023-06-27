Craig Brown took Scotland’s national team to two major tournaments and was also one of the nicest people in the game

In managing the national side to two major football championships – Euro 1996 and the 1998 World Cup – Craig Brown claimed his place among the greats of the Scottish game. Following his death at the age of 82, Scottish Football Association president Mike Mulraney said that “words cannot do justice to the impact Craig Brown has had on Scottish football”, noting the respect in which he was held by the likes of Jock Stein, Alex Ferguson and Walter Smith.

However, his footballing talent is not the only reason why Brown is worthy of high praise. Dave Cormack, the chairman of Aberdeen FC where Brown was manager and then a director, spoke for many when he said: “He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him.”

