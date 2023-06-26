Craig Brown: Scotland legend dies aged 82 as tributes flood in for ex-Aberdeen and Motherwell boss

Scottish football is in mourning following the death of Craig Brown, one of the games most popular figures. He died on Monday aged 82 after a short illness.

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has died aged 82. Picture: SNS

Brown leaves a lasting legacy in the game having guided the country to Euro 1996 and the World Cup in France in 1998 during an eight-year spell as boss of the national team. No individual has managed more Scotland games than Brown’s 71.

A statement from his family read: "Craig died peacefully today after a short illness in University Hospital, Ayr, surrounded by close family members. The family wish to express their deep appreciation of the outstanding care and attention provided by hospital staff and the countless messages of support and sympathy from friends and colleagues.

"At this particularly sad time the family now requests that their privacy is respected during the grieving process.”

Brown had a short playing career which started with Rangers and took in spells at Dundee and Falkirk. It was in management, however, where he made his name, carving out a career which spanned more than 35 years, beginning with Clyde when he combined his coaching with work in academia.

It was in 1986, however, when he began a special relationship with Scottish football, joining the SFA where he acted as Andy Roxburgh’s assistant for the national team. He also oversaw the youth teams, enjoying success with the country’s Under-16s and Under-21s, guiding the former to the World Championship final on home turf in 1989 where the team were controversially defeated by Saudi Arabia before taking the latter to the semi-finals of the European Championships three years later.

It was in 1993 when he took the top job. With Scotland failing to qualify for the World Cup in 1994, the first tournament the country missed since the 1988 Euros, Brown got them back onto the big stage with back-to-back qualifications for Euro 96 and France 98. The team narrowly missed out on Euro 2000 and then, after failing to reach the 2002 World Cup, Brown stepped aside.

He returned to club management, taking charge of English side Preston North End for more than 100 matches before returning north of the border, first with Motherwell before Aberdeen tempted him and assistant Archie Knox to the Granite City after an impressive spell with the Steelmen. Even after being replaced by Derek McInnes, Brown stayed at Pittodrie and would become a director and club ambassador.