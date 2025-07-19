Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given he was a UK Defence Secretary, Nato Secretary-General and recently co-wrote a Strategic Defence Review for the Westminster government, George Robertson is worth listening to on military matters.

And, speaking in a debate on the review in the House of Lords, Lord Robertson stressed repeatedly that “this country and its people are not safe” because of the state of our Armed Forces.

“When we say in the report [the review] that we are unprepared, it is an understatement,” he warned. “We don't have the ammunition, the training, the people, the spare parts, the logistics, and we don't have the medical capacity to deal with the mass casualties that we would face if we were involved in high-intensity warfare.”

If Ukraine is defeated by Vladimir Putin's forces, he is likely to turn his attention to the Baltic states, all Nato members (Picture: Genya Savilov) | AFP via Getty Images

No more peace dividend

Not that long ago, the risk that this country might be involved in such a conflict was relatively small. The UK was, therefore, able to enjoy a ‘peace dividend’ that saw the size of our Armed Forces fall to historically low levels, with the money saved used for other public spending priorities. And that was a good thing.

However, the world has changed dramatically in three main ways: Vladimir Putin’s corruption of Russian democracy and his invasion of Ukraine; the rise of isolationism in US politics, as expressed by Donald Trump’s ‘America first’ slogan; and the increasing military might of China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suddenly the UK has found itself facing a possible future in which Russia defeats Ukraine and then turns its attention to the Baltic states, all Nato members; the US, under Trump or a fellow traveller, decides to leave Europe to its own defences; and China invades Taiwan.

The problem is few people recognise the potential dangers. Former Conservative defence minister Nicholas Soames said “unless the public has some idea of the sense of urgency, the only way really to wake people up is to establish either a minister or ministry of civil defence charged with training millions of people how to respond to an attack”.