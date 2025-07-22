Extraordinary story of Hercules the grizzly bear has an important lesson about animals

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grizzly bear is one of the world’s most dangerous predators, a fact that makes the story of Hercules all the more remarkable.

Born in Highland Wildlife Park in 1975, he faced being put down because it had too many bears until he was bought by wrestler Andy Robin and his wife Maggie, living with the couple for the rest of his life. He became a film star, appearing in a James Bond movie, and counted Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan and the late Queen Elizabeth among his fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hercules the bear, seen with owner Andy Robin, second from left, became the first honorary member of the Cartoonist's Club in 1980 | PA

This particular grizzly liked the occasional beer – he was reportedly a “happy drunk” – and ice cream. He was so used to cooked food that when he went missing for nearly a month while filming an advert for Kleenex on Benbecula, he lost 127kg (20 stone) in weight rather than kill a sheep. It led to Kleenex’s ‘Big Softy’ campaign.