How Eric Liddell can help inspire Scotland's Olympic stars to true greatness

Eric Liddell, pictured winning a race in London in January 2024, the year he won Olympic gold in Paris (Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Eric Liddell’s refusal to race on a Sunday at the 1924 Olympics was a demonstration of real character

What makes a sporting star the greatest? Is it simply trophies won or is there something else?

Eric Liddell won a gold medal in the 400 metres at the Paris Olympics in 1924. He also won a 200m bronze and seven Scottish rugby caps. If that was the sum of his story, he might be a historical footnote.

However, as recounted in the film Chariots of Fire, Liddell achieved true greatness because of a race he did not run. A 100m heat was due to be held on a Sunday. Faced with a choice of competing or adhering to his Christian beliefs, he chose the latter. Regardless of whether we share his views or not, everyone can respect such a decision.

Now, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Liddell’s 88-year-old daughter, Patricia Liddell Russell, has accepted an honorary degree on his behalf from Edinburgh University.