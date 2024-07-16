How Eric Liddell can help inspire Scotland's Olympic stars to true greatness
What makes a sporting star the greatest? Is it simply trophies won or is there something else?
Eric Liddell won a gold medal in the 400 metres at the Paris Olympics in 1924. He also won a 200m bronze and seven Scottish rugby caps. If that was the sum of his story, he might be a historical footnote.
However, as recounted in the film Chariots of Fire, Liddell achieved true greatness because of a race he did not run. A 100m heat was due to be held on a Sunday. Faced with a choice of competing or adhering to his Christian beliefs, he chose the latter. Regardless of whether we share his views or not, everyone can respect such a decision.
Now, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Liddell’s 88-year-old daughter, Patricia Liddell Russell, has accepted an honorary degree on his behalf from Edinburgh University.
As Scottish athletes prepare to follow in his footsteps, they should be inspired, not just by Liddell’s success and speed, but by his character. Watching Chariots of Fire the day before competing is wholeheartedly recommended.
