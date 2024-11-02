Edinburgh rioters must face same tough justice as far-right thugs or someone will be killed
After “despicable hooligans” rioted on the streets of Edinburgh once again, it’s clear some people have decided that Halloween and Bonfire Night somehow provide a justification for violence against the police, passing buses and anyone else they decide to target.
This mindless belief must be stamped out with as much force as is necessary. Just as the far-right riots this summer led to tough sentences imposed on offenders to deter others, the justice system needs to make it equally clear it will not stand for this kind of behaviour.
Those involved may see pelting the police with fireworks and bricks as a lark, but two police officers were injured. A total of 16 buses were also damaged, including an open-top bus that was carrying young people with disabilities.
Warning signs
On Bonfire Night last year, fireworks and even petrol bombs were thrown at police in Edinburgh’s Niddrie, Sighthill and Southhouse areas. Among other such incidents, there was also a major riot in the Kirkton area of Dundee in 2022.
If this is allowed to continue, eventually someone is going to be killed. The riots to date should be seen as warning signs. Politicians who fail to act may find themselves trying to explain their inaction to the grieving relatives of a police officer, firefighter or other innocent victim.
The Kirkton riot prompted the Scottish Government to give councils the power to introduce ‘control areas’ in which setting off private fireworks is a criminal offence. Thursday’s riot in Edinburgh happened shortly before one control zone was due to come into force, demonstrating the inadequacy of this approach.
Serious prison time
It feels like the authorities are allowing themselves to be turned into a figure of ridicule by being so easily outwitted and outmanoeuvred. This will only add to the credibility of the mobs’ leaders with their followers. For as long as they find rioting to be ‘fun’ and ‘exciting’, it is unlikely to stop and may well escalate.
If the worst offenders receive serious prison time, the rest will soon find something better to do. If not, Scotland risks creating a ‘seasonal tradition’ of violence – with almost inevitable, deadly consequences.