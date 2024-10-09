Pure research may not appear to have a practical use, but Professor Geoffrey Hinton’s work helped leader to the development of artificial intelligence

As the University of Edinburgh was placed a highly creditable 29th in the Times Higher Education world rankings – the highest position of any Scottish university – it was announced that one of its PhD graduates, Professor Geoffrey Hinton, had won the Nobel Prize for physics.

Known as “godfather of AI”, Hinton’s attempts to fathom how the human brain worked led him and two graduate students to build a ‘neural network’ that could analyse photos and identify common objects, a key moment in the development of artificial intelligence.

Hinton said his early work that led to advancements in AI had been pure research, meaning that, at the time, there was no apparent practical use for it. Such work can be hard to fund, and he left the UK for the US and then Canada.