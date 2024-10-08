Meet the ‘living pillow’ robot that Scottish tech firm says can help end loneliness

“Our vision is for Maah to become an elegant and vibrant companion, seamlessly fitting into diverse homes and living spaces” – Alex Colle

An Edinburgh-based technology venture is hopeful that thousands of isolated people requiring emotional support will, quite literally, embrace its state-of-the-art companion robot.

Developed by a team of designers, engineers and roboticists at Konpanion, Maah is said to represent a “bold leap forward” in social robotics. The tactile companion robot was originally developed at London’s Central Saint Martins arts and design college and later at the University of Edinburgh as a research project, in response to mental health specialists’ requests and vulnerable groups’ interests.

Featuring an intelligent, customisable and connected design, Maah is akin to a living pillow or cushion. The first range of skins used for the outer cover of the robot were entirely made in Scotland, with yarns from the Shetland Isles that were then knitted in the Scottish Borders.

Beyond the emotional support, which works by emulating pet-like behaviour, Maah integrates advanced health and wellness monitoring features through non-invasive sensing technology.

Alexandre Colle, one of the co-founders of Konpanion, and the venture’s chief executive, said some of the companion robots had already been sold for research purposes, while the design was now at the beta stage with a prototype called Maah 2.6. He also praised the support provided to the start-up from “fantastic organisations” in Scotland such as the National Robotarium - based in Edinburgh - and the Smart Things Accelerator Centre (STAC) in Glasgow as it looks to accelerate its development.

Colle said: “Our development has been mainly bootstrapped, with additional support from grants, including Creative Informatics, a win at Scottish Edge in 2023 and funding from OCC, totalling £120,000. As we prepare for market entry by the end of 2025, we are seeking between £600,000 and £1 million in funding to accelerate our growth and ensure a successful launch.”

He said there was an initial goal of selling 1,100 Maah units by the end of 2026, adding: “Over the next five years, we aim to exceed 50,000 units sold within the UK alone, generating £50m in annual recurring revenue.”

Each Maah comes with a monthly service fee of £100 and a one-time “adoption” fee of £350, which covers continuous support and the firm’s “robot vet” services.

“This is not a toy - it’s a sophisticated companion requiring active, ongoing support, which is essential for delivering a high-quality experience to end-users,” stressed Colle.

“Whether placed on a lap, floor, bed or sofa, our main companion robot Maah provides a safe and controlled alternative for those who cannot live with pets, paving the way for authentic and impactful engagement previously unheard of in robotics,” he added. “Our vision is for Maah to become an elegant and vibrant companion, seamlessly fitting into diverse homes and living spaces.

“Designed with customisability at its core, Maah can be tailored through a range of skins to reflect individual tastes and styles, much like how interior design expresses personal identity. We believe that human-centered technology, designed with and for users, can support society without disrupting it. Based on our current work and the excellent feedback we’ve received from testing, we are confident that Maah will greatly support social care providers, families, specialists, and institutions.”

Colle, who founded Konpanion alongside chief operating officer Camila Jimenez Pol and chief technology officer Swen Gaudl, said that while helping to improve an individual’s general mental health, the tech had the capability to uncover the root causes of complex behaviours, and assist people in overcoming isolation.

“By tracking patterns related to anxiety and distress, Maah contributes to improved well-being and health outcomes,” he said. “It also supports the incredible ecosystem of professionals and families working and involved in the field by combining physical and digital support for better prevention and smart intervention.”

The National Robotarium opened in 2022 at the Heriot-Watt University campus on the outskirts of Edinburgh in partnership with the University of Edinburgh. Among its main aims is to host start-up robotics and artificial intelligence companies and help them grow. The centre also works with industry partners in the large Robotic and Autonomous Systems Laboratory (RAS Lab for short), which is designed as a test-bed to trial big new robotic ideas. Smaller labs are also available to industry partners, and to researchers.

The National Robotarium was created as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal - a partnership between the UK and Scottish governments and local authorities across the region. The city deal funded the £22.4 million capital cost of building the facility. Several key projects have already emerged from the Robotarium.

This summer, robotic “coaches”, which can help aid upper limb rehabilitation for stroke and brain injury survivors, were successfully trialled in Austria as part of an international pilot study led by researchers from the National Robotarium.

The Vitalise project, funded by the EU Horizon 2020 programme and led by the National Robotarium’s human robot interaction team, has developed a system in which socially assistive robots communicate with a patient using a headset that detects the brain’s neural activity. The robot then processes these signals to understand the user’s movement intention when carrying out exercises, thereby being able to provide real-time verbal motivation and feedback.