Edinburgh Filmhouse's phoenix-like rise from ashes is story of hope to inspire us all
It once seemed so certain. Edinburgh’s wonderful Filmhouse cinema was no more, and gone for good. However, such places attract dedicated supporters, people with a never-say-die attitude who can really make things happen.
And so, two-and-a-half years after it closed, the Filmhouse will return next month with screenings of some of the films that came out during its hiatus. The refurbishment work is actually still going on, so the reopening will be a soft launch but a “major and very visible, celebratory” event is promised.
Gone are “50 years of telephone cables”; returned is the sense of “cinematic energy”, along with more comfortable seats – something many will read with more than a little relief – and film projectors that date from the 1950s. This latter decision means that, in addition to digital movies, the cinema will be able to show old 35mm and 70mm films.
The Filmhouse’s phoenix-like rebirth would make a great film itself, a story of triumph in the face of adversity. It is a tale which should inspire hope that, even when it seems that all is lost, we should persevere.
