Story of how Edinburgh's Filmhouse cinema was saved is a movie we'd like to see – Scotsman comment
When Edinburgh’s Filmhouse suddenly closed in 2022, it was a shock. But it seemed almost inevitable that the historic cinema would be saved. The loss of such a cultural institution would not, surely, be tolerated. However, this early hope ebbed away and the sale of the building last year seemed to be the final nail in its coffin.
So the news that the cinema is set to reopen by the end of this year is a remarkable turnaround. The UK Government’s decision to provide £1.5 million – adding to more than £250,000 from a public crowdfunder, £300,000 from Screen Scotland and other funds – means a major refurbishment can go ahead, enabling the Filmhouse to be reborn, possibly by October.
But the lion’s share of credit must go to four former Filmhouse staff, James Rice, Rod White, David Boyd and Ginnie Atkinson, who refused to believe this was the end and set up a new charity to save it. When hope seemed lost, they kept the dream alive. Now that sounds like a film worth making. And we know the perfect place to watch it.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.