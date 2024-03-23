When Edinburgh’s Filmhouse suddenly closed in 2022, it was a shock. But it seemed almost inevitable that the historic cinema would be saved. The loss of such a cultural institution would not, surely, be tolerated. However, this early hope ebbed away and the sale of the building last year seemed to be the final nail in its coffin.

So the news that the cinema is set to reopen by the end of this year is a remarkable turnaround. The UK Government’s decision to provide £1.5 million – adding to more than £250,000 from a public crowdfunder, £300,000 from Screen Scotland and other funds – means a major refurbishment can go ahead, enabling the Filmhouse to be reborn, possibly by October.

