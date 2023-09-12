Hurray for the V&A! The Dundee museum has helped put the city on the map – not just of Scotland but the world. The extent of its effect is made clear in new research which found it has boosted Scotland’s economy by more than £300 million, while helping to support a total of 450 jobs in the city.

It shows just what the arts sector can do – particularly when a landmark building like the one created by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma is involved – in terms of cold, hard cash. The museum has been visited more than 1.7 million times since it opened in 2018, with half of those made by people who had never been to Dundee before.

