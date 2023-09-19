Speaking at the Institute for Government – which should have been renamed “the Institute for Bad Government” for the day – Truss promised she would be “saying more” about her economic vision at the Conservative conference next month and in a forthcoming book.

So could this be the start of a Long March from defeat to victory for Trussonomics? After all, the almost equally ideological (admittedly in a different way) Mao Zedong spent time in the political wilderness before finally emerging triumphant. But Truss? Fortunately, her “charisma bypass” – correctly diagnosed by former Conservative minister Anne Widdecombe – means your mortgage rate is almost certainly safe from further suffering on her account.