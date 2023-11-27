Disabled voices unleash the power of inclusivity and diversity - Grant Logan

Imagine navigating a world from the vantage point of a wheelchair, each movement a reminder of a life-altering bike accident. This was my reality, and from it emerged a profound belief in the potency of showcasing the accomplishments that individuals with disabilities can attain. This conviction galvanised the creation of Ability Today in 2014, a social enterprise devoted to amplifying disabled voices in media.

Current statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Family Resources Survey underscore the prominence of disability in the UK. In the 2021/22 financial year, a staggering 16 million individuals, constituting 24 per cebnt of the population, reported having a disability. Impressively, the number of disabled people in employment grew by 240,000 from the previous year, marking an overall increase of 2.0 million since 2013.

This forward momentum is undeniable, yet a conspicuous void exists in fields like news, PR, journalism, and broadcast media, where diversity, inclusivity, and equality for disabled individuals remain elusive.

A landmark report published in 2022 detailed representation of disabled people in the U.K. TV industry on and off the screen. The report, from Creative Diversity Network (CDN), shows it will take almost two decades for disabled people to be properly represented in the industry. While 17 per cent of the UK workforce is disabled, and 18 per cent of the UK’s population, in the TV industry there are only 4.5 per cent of disabled people working behind the camera and 6.8 per cent in front of it. 13,000 additional disabled individuals need to enter the industry in order to reflect the general population.

Grant Logan visiting 10 Downing Street to meet with The Chief Disability Advisor to the PM

At the core of our endeavour lies Ability Today, a social enterprise functioning as both an educational platform and a resource hub. Our mission revolves around training disabled individuals and facilitating their journey toward gainful employment.

The inception of the Academy for Disabled Journalists was a watershed moment. This initiative has elevated over 80 disabled individuals, propelling them towards prominent careers at esteemed media bastions such as ITV, the BBC, and other news outlets. Their triumphs are a testament to the extraordinary potential harboured within each of us – potential that, with the right support and opportunities, can be unleashed.

Fostering a culture of inclusion through disability training is no longer a mere choice; it is an imperative. The resources for organisations to adapt and embrace disabled individuals are available, though often concealed. Programs like "Access to Work" and assistance from Job Centre Plus offer a lifeline to businesses aiming to accommodate diverse talents. The notion of "reasonable adjustments" ensures workplaces morph to accommodate unique needs, crystallizing a commitment to equality and diversity that pays dividends in an innovative and engaged workforce.

The ethos of flexibility in work arrangements takes centre stage. Businesses embracing the manifold abilities of disabled employees are pioneering adaptable work structures that enable them to make meaningful contributions while circumnavigating personal challenges. This commitment to flexibility becomes a cornerstone of empowerment.

The corporate realm stands poised to reap the rewards of integrating disabled perspectives. Our ambition is clear: we endeavour to embolden disabled voices, enriching workplaces, and society as a whole. Embracing disability training and fostering a culture of inclusivity is not merely a social obligation; it is a strategic manoeuvre that heralds innovation, creativity, and a future illuminated by collaborative brilliance.