All in Glasgow, which is led by Enable Works, follows a successful roll-out of the programme in Edinburgh and Dundee. It will see 17 charities collaborate to help people facing various barriers, including poverty, disability, homelessness and substance misuse, to gain qualifications and opportunities that lead to long-term, well-paid employment. The programme, led by the third sector, will also support employers to increase diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and help avoid “inappropriate use” of zero-hour contracts.

Ashley Ryan, director of Enable Works, said: “All in Glasgow recognises that people seeking support to access employment often face a wide range of barriers. By bringing together many specialist organisations, we can ensure people can access the right support to help them enter – and thrive in – the world of work. All in Glasgow will make it as simple as possible for people to engage with us. No matter what age people are, or where they live in the city, they will be able to access that support.

“The service is based on the principles of fair work and we offer accredited training and guidance to ensure people are able to make informed choices about work and are better-off financially. We work with employers to avoid inappropriate use of zero-hours contracts and promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

Enable Works forms the umbrella for 17 Glasgow charities working together to deliver three specific services – training for work, progress for parents and supported employment. The partnership will help people in the city get “job-ready” so they can support the growth of key sectors including technology, life sciences and hospitality.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, added: “The All in Glasgow programmes help translate those commitments into action, helping many of those who can be hard to reach overcome what are often deeply complex and challenging barriers to training, securing qualifications and fair work. I am confident that All In Glasgow can make a huge contribution to our shared agenda of addressing social and economic inequality, delivering inclusive growth and ensuring a fairer, healthier and more prosperous Glasgow.”