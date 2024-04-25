Did Humza Yousaf really think Scottish Greens would back him in no confidence vote? – Lorna Slater

In 2021, the Scottish public voted for a progressive, pro-independence majority of MSPs in Holyrood. The Bute House Agreement cemented that majority and established the greenest, most progressive, shared policy programme that Scotland had ever seen.

Under the agreement, we have seen solid progress in building a fairer, greener Scotland. We introduced emergency rent controls and other support for tenants, we made record investment in nature restoration and active travel infrastructure. We reformed the planning system to support the development of renewables and the protection of the natural environment.

And we took action against pollution, from banning single-use plastics to banning permission for new incinerators. This is solid progress that we as Scottish Greens are proud of.

But this progress has also met challenges. Those with vested interests in preventing climate action and preserving the status quo, working in partnership with politicians on the right from all parties, have done everything they can to undermine and halt progress. Sadly these are the people who are now celebrating Humza Yousaf’s capitulation to the conservatives within his party.

With Humza Yousaf’s disappointing decision, the progressive, pro-independence majority government has been shattered. He is now captured by those within his party who would put maintaining the conservative status quo ahead of progress towards a fair, green and independent Scotland. The repercussions of this, should the SNP stay in power, are chilling.

In scrapping the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens, Humza Yousaf has capitulated to conservatives within the SNP

The pipeline of green legislation making its way through parliament, for example, is now under threat. The Natural Environment Bill was to lay the foundations to restore Scotland's natural environment, improve biodiversity protections and support our goal of protecting 30 per cent of Scotland for nature by 2030. The Housing Bill was to introduce a national system of rent controls and new rights for tenants. While the Heat and Buildings Bill was to catalyse the transition to green heating across Scotland. It’s hard to see these Bills not being diluted or even dropped entirely by a conservative SNP government.

Equally under threat will be the bold investment plans we have put behind nature restoration, our national parks, active travel infrastructure, recycling, and making public transport more affordable. I came into politics to make a difference for people and planet, and to help secure Scotland’s independence.

With the Bute House Agreement, we were able to do that, but now we have been left with a weak SNP minority government led by a First Minister who has lost his authority. We no longer have confidence in Humza Yousaf and cannot back him if a vote of no confidence is brought. What did he think was going to happen?

As Scottish Greens, we will always use our position to do what we can to deliver for people and planet. In opposition that is exactly what we will do. We will be champions for climate progress and building a fairer Scotland, and we will hold this government to account if – or when – it backtracks on what needs to be done.

And to SNP voters and members who backed the Bute House Agreement and have been left out in the cold by Yousef’s decision to wreck a pro-independence majority government, our message is simple – join us.