Deposit return scheme: Scotland's new National Litter Day is a monument to failure – Scotsman comment
Yesterday could and should have been a momentous day for Scotland – the start of a groundbreaking new deposit return scheme that would have radically transformed the recycling of bottles and cans. Instead, the charity Action to Protect Rural Scotland has suggested that August 16 should now become "National Litter Day”.
The campaign group blamed a “combination of corporate lobbying, Westminster interference and Scottish Government timidity” for the collapse of the scheme, which has been delayed until October 2025. However, they should have also mentioned the Scottish Government’s incompetence.
Westminster blocked the legislation as it would have covered glass as well as plastic bottles and cans on the grounds that recycling schemes “need to be consistent across the whole of the UK”. It plans to introduce its own system, without glass, in 2025.
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater may disagree but she should have realised this was a possibility before spending vast sums of public money and persuading businesses to do likewise. National Litter Day is a monument to failure, a day of disgrace, for Slater and the Scottish Government.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.