The idea of introducing a deposit return scheme for bottles and cans is a good one.

The reasons in favour are many. From an environmental point of view, there should be less waste littering our cities and countryside, while increased recycling means the amount of carbon emitted in the manufacturing process should be lower. Furthermore, spending less on production and clearing up the resulting litter should have a beneficial economic effect.

In addition, deposit return schemes have been successfully introduced in several countries around the world, including some, like Slovakia, with a population similar to Scotland’s, as the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland pointed out. Its director Dr Kat Jones called for “fewer excuses and less foot-dragging” from the industry over the scheme set to be introduced by the Scottish Government in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the industry’s concern – shared by others – is not with the idea, but rather its implementation. Liberal Democrat climate spokesperson Liam McArthur has now said that, while his party was the first to call for deposit return at Holyrood, he will vote for a delay to allow concerns about how it will operate to be allayed. He said there was “still a crucial lack of clarity about how the scheme will work in practice”. At such a late stage, that is ridiculous and alarming.

If there are serious problems when it is introduced that could harm the economy at a time when it needs all the help it can get. But it could also cause serious damage to the idea itself. Deposit return schemes have a good reputation. Scotland must not ruin it.