Cut out the customer and save our waistlines, it is time for Deliverchew - Stephen Jardine

A Deliveroo rider (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

There is nothing we are too indolent to leave to someone on a bike to fetch to our door

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If I was the nation’s biggest online food delivery service, I would keep my head down and just count the money. Instead, this week Deliveroo revealed a list of the most ordered items from its service around the country.

I suspect the aim was approbation, to show how in just a decade the company has won a place in our hearts and our stomachs, delivering champagne to the well-to-do folks in Tunbridge Wells and oat milk to the vegan hippies in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reality, it was a grim glimpse into the artery clogged heart of our obesity crisis.

What started as a smart technological extension of the takeaway market, concentrating options and smoothing out delivery, has expanded as wide as the nation’s waistline.

Delve deep into the crazy fun facts revealed by Deliveroo such as Glasgow’s fondness for afternoon tea and you find some much less palatable truths.

Burgers and pizzas are the most ordered options nationwide with the number one branded item being the 8 pieces of boneless chicken from American chain Wingstop, or as they put it “classic wings, naked fried, 10 ways to get your flavour on…625 kcal”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the really worrying revelation in the research is just how lazy we are becoming. Having saturated the market in meals the food apps are increasingly focussing on delivering basic ingredients to our doorsteps.

From bags of crisps in London to teabags in Fife, there is nothing we are too indolent to leave to someone on a bike to fetch to our door.

My local supermarket now features a procession of delivery riders who park their electric bikes outside and congregate for a quick vape and mindless phone scroll before picking up a pint of milk and a family bar of Fruit and Nut for someone too engrossed in “Homes Under The Hammer” to get off the sofa and go to the shops.

In London new start ups have taken this to the next level with firms like Gopuff and Zappopening so-called ‘dark supermarkets’. These neighbourhood grocery stores aren’t open to the public but simply act as local distribution centres to help delivery riders get your goods to you as quickly as possible. In the clamour for business some even promise order to doortstep in just 15 minutes although it’s not clear why the need for a pint of milk and a loaf of bread will ever be that urgent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend in a café I had to wait while an order was collected by a delivery rider who’d appeared by my side in a helmet looking like he was about to rob the place. In fact he was just picking up two bacon rolls.

What’s next? I was just thinking it won’t be long before people are sitting at home in their pants ordering coffee. Then I discovered Blackpool is the number one place in the UK for doing just that.