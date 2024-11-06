Why Coleen Rooney will be a winner on I'm A Celebrity
With dark nights upon us, it’s time to head Down Under with the latest crop of fame and cash hungry contestants for the new series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. As the stars pack their bags, ready to head into the jungle for the show opener on Sunday, November 17, ITV is keeping the line-up a secret until the first episode but names linked to the show are already out there.
The big-name signing is Coleen Rooney, who is reported to have secured a deal bigger than Nigel Farage’s £1.5 million last time round and producers will be hoping ‘Wagatha Christie’ will spill more rice and beans about her feud with Rebekah Vardy.
Along with Rooney, the list has the usual assortment of singers, TV stars and social media influencers. This time there’s no shamed politician so far, which is no bad thing as they rarely live up to their fee and dodge being called to account since they’re already beyond shame and possess gator-thick skin.
Included in the line-up is Love Island’s Maura Higgins, TikTok star GK Barry, McFly’s Danny Jones, Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse, former professional boxer Barry McGuigan, Loose Women panelist Jane Moore, Tulisa of N-Dubz and The X Factor, Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall and ‘sleb rev’ Richard Coles.
While Rooney will be picking up a fat fee which makes her a winner in the cash stakes, anything can happen once the ‘hanger’ takes over. Jolly TV chefs turn into camp kitchen control freaks, politicians spend way too much time flashing in the outdoor shower and underdogs can emerge to be winners.
Past highlights and unable-to-unsee moment from last year include Nigel Farage naked, the effervescent and persistent Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson invading the body space of former champion boxer and non-hugger Tony Bellow, and Fred Sirieix struggling to maintain fine dining standards when the menu is rice and beans with the occasional kangaroo testicle lobbed in.
‘Who?’
I turn to the youth in my circle for an update on the status of the ‘celebs’ and it turns out Maura Higgins, also the bookies’ favourite and the highest-earning contestant, may be the one to watch.
“Maura Higgins, breath of fresh air, just nice,” according to my twentysomething daughter. “What about Coleen Rooney?” I ask. “Who?” “Married to Wayne Rooney.” “Who?”
“Ex-England footballer, football manager…”
“Nope. Is she known for anything else?”
“She took Rebekah Vardy to court for leaking stories about her.”
“That’s not actually a job though.”
“OK, mother to four boys.”
“Stay-at-home mum. Hard work, should be classed as a job, but what about a job you get paid for?”
“This is a job she gets paid for. And she made a reported £3m from Disney+ for a three-part documentary about the court case, did an exercise video, a fashion campaign and she’ll probably clean up with brands signing her after Celebrity. Plus, she’s already loaded so she can say what she likes.”
It seems whoever is crowned Queen or King of the Jungle, Rooney and Higgins are already winners.
