Why Coleen Rooney will be a winner on I'm A Celebrity

Coleen Rooney, aka Wagatha Christie, and Love Island star Maura Higgins are likely to emerge well from their stay in the I’m a Celebrity jungle

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With dark nights upon us, it’s time to head Down Under with the latest crop of fame and cash hungry contestants for the new series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. As the stars pack their bags, ready to head into the jungle for the show opener on Sunday, November 17, ITV is keeping the line-up a secret until the first episode but names linked to the show are already out there.

The big-name signing is Coleen Rooney, who is reported to have secured a deal bigger than Nigel Farage’s £1.5 million last time round and producers will be hoping ‘Wagatha Christie’ will spill more rice and beans about her feud with Rebekah Vardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with Rooney, the list has the usual assortment of singers, TV stars and social media influencers. This time there’s no shamed politician so far, which is no bad thing as they rarely live up to their fee and dodge being called to account since they’re already beyond shame and possess gator-thick skin.

Included in the line-up is Love Island’s Maura Higgins, TikTok star GK Barry, McFly’s Danny Jones, Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse, former professional boxer Barry McGuigan, Loose Women panelist Jane Moore, Tulisa of N-Dubz and The X Factor, Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall and ‘sleb rev’ Richard Coles.

While Rooney will be picking up a fat fee which makes her a winner in the cash stakes, anything can happen once the ‘hanger’ takes over. Jolly TV chefs turn into camp kitchen control freaks, politicians spend way too much time flashing in the outdoor shower and underdogs can emerge to be winners.

Coleen Rooney arrives with husband Wayne Rooney at Royal Courts of Justice in London, during the so-called 'Wagatha Christie' case (Picture: Dan Kitwood) | Getty Images

Past highlights and unable-to-unsee moment from last year include Nigel Farage naked, the effervescent and persistent Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson invading the body space of former champion boxer and non-hugger Tony Bellow, and Fred Sirieix struggling to maintain fine dining standards when the menu is rice and beans with the occasional kangaroo testicle lobbed in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Who?’

I turn to the youth in my circle for an update on the status of the ‘celebs’ and it turns out Maura Higgins, also the bookies’ favourite and the highest-earning contestant, may be the one to watch.

“Maura Higgins, breath of fresh air, just nice,” according to my twentysomething daughter. “What about Coleen Rooney?” I ask. “Who?” “Married to Wayne Rooney.” “Who?”

“Ex-England footballer, football manager…”

“Nope. Is she known for anything else?”

“She took Rebekah Vardy to court for leaking stories about her.”

“That’s not actually a job though.”

“OK, mother to four boys.”

“Stay-at-home mum. Hard work, should be classed as a job, but what about a job you get paid for?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a job she gets paid for. And she made a reported £3m from Disney+ for a three-part documentary about the court case, did an exercise video, a fashion campaign and she’ll probably clean up with brands signing her after Celebrity. Plus, she’s already loaded so she can say what she likes.”