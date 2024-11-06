I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2024: Rumoured cast, location, presenters and when the new series starts
First broadcast in 2002, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is one of the most popular shows on British television, regularly attracting over nine million viewers.
Every autumn a group of celebs are abandoned in the Australian wilderness with little in the way of creature comforts and made to complete challenges to earn food - with the viewing public voting on who should win the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.
There have been 23 series thusfar, with last year’s winner being Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.
This year’s edition is starting later this month.
Here’s what we know, and it seems that rumours of Scottish footballer Ally McCoist appearing were wide of the mark.
What is the rumoured lineup for this year’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Here is the supposedly leaked cast for the 2024 season of the reality television show.
- Danny Jones (McFly singer and lead guitarist)
- Oti Mabuse (South African Latin dance champion and former Strictly Come Dancing professional)
- Jane Moore (Loose Women panelist and journalist)
- Dean McCullough (Northern Irish BBC Radio 1 presenter)
- Tulisa Contostavlos (N-Dubz singer and rapper)
- Barry McGuigan (Irish boxing promoter and former world champion boxer)
- Melvin Odoom (BBC Radio 1 DJ and television presenter)
- Alan Halsall (Coronation Street actor)
- Maura Higgins (Irish Love Island finalist)
- Rev Richard Coles (broadcaster and writer who has been a Church of England priest and a pop star as part of The Communards)
- Coleen Rooney (television personality and footballer Wayne Rooney’s wife)
- GK Barry (presenter and influencer)
When does I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! start?
The first episode of the new series is on Sunday, November 17. There will then be shows every night until the new king or queen of the jungle is crowned.
Who is presenting I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Ant and Dec are back to present the show, while sister programme I’m A Celebrity Unpacked will be helmed by comedian Joel Dommett and feature Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers.
Since 2003, the show has been filmed in around the town of Murwillumbah, in the Australian state of New South Wales. The town is 848 km north-east of Sydney and 132 km south of Brisbane.
