Climate change may make autumn heat feel suffocating, but we shouldn't stop enjoying a sunny day – Scotsman comment

Published 7th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

After a rather disappointing summer, much of Scotland has been basking in temperatures in the mid-20s. And the balmy weather is forecast to continue until Sunday or Monday when thundery showers are set to herald a change in our meteorological fortunes.

So we should probably enjoy it while it lasts. Strolling about outdoors in shorts and t-shirts, having picnics in the park or a day at the beach, and taking advantage of a good excuse for an ice cream are among life’s simpler pleasures.

However, it is not quite as easy as it once was to enjoy such ‘good’ weather these days, particularly after the news that the three-month period of June, July and August – summer in the northern hemisphere – was the world’s warmest on record by a “large margin”. With climate change in mind, the current heat may feel somewhat suffocating to some.

But, while it is important to take global warming and the drive to net-zero carbon emissions seriously, we should not allow it to undermine our state of mind to the point where a sunny day cannot be enjoyed.

