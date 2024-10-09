Poverty can make it difficult to meet a child’s basic needs and also, sometimes, increases the risk of neglect

More than one-in-five Scots are currently living in poverty, struggling to get by on incomes that fall far below what they need. The figures for children are even more stark, with one in four – 250,000 – facing the daily reality of life on the bread-line.

Evidence shows that poverty can result in families, through no fault of their own, finding it difficult to meet their child’s most basic needs which, in turn, makes it much harder to ensure they grow up in a happy, healthy and safe environment. Additionally, it can cause difficulties for families through material hardship, parental stress, feelings of stigma and social isolation while also sometimes increasing the risk of neglect.

Takes a village to raise a child

This week, Challenge Poverty Week, is an opportunity to recognise the breadth and depth of anti-poverty work being done in communities across Scotland. We know that communities play a vital role in supporting families, which is why the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) last year launched ‘Listen up, Speak up’, a campaign encouraging every adult to play their part in helping keep children safe. We believe it takes a village to raise a child and it takes a community to keep children safe.

Being a parent or carer isn’t always easy, from the lack of sleep to spaghetti on the floor at dinner time and to navigating school life. Experiencing poverty, and the pressures it brings, can make all this even harder. We will all need help from time to time, and this can be everything from a kind ear and a cup of tea with a neighbour to benefits advice at your local citizens advice bureau. None of us can do it alone, and we shouldn’t have to.

The NSPCC has launched a campaign called Listen up, Speak up to encourage every adult to play their part in helping keep children safe | John Devlin

With the cost-of-living crisis making even essentials expensive for families, it’s more important than ever that we know how to support those who may be struggling. This may look different for different families and communities but knowing where to find support locally can be a good starting point. For some families, the hardest part might be overcoming stigma to ask for help. By providing a friendly ear, you can help with this.

‘Don’t ignore it’

Each of us has a role to play and we know that everyone wants to play their part in keeping children safe, but it can be difficult to know what to do and when. The thought of getting involved may be intimidating but it is important to act on any concerns you have.

Listen up, Speak up aims to equip people with the knowledge to help keep children safe. We developed a mnemonic, ‘DOTS’, which is designed to address the barriers to people acting on concerns. It stands for: Don’t ignore it. Observe the situation. Think: if not you, then who? Speak up.

Over the coming months, the NSPCC’s local campaigns team will be out delivering Listen up, Speak up workshops to organisations across Scotland, and community groups can book these for free by emailing [email protected]. There is also free ten-minute training online which you can find by searching “Listen up, Speak up”.

This Challenge Poverty Week, remember the important role we all play in keeping children safe in our communities by listening and speaking up.