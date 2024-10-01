A backlash from locals forcing a rethink of proposed local council cuts is undermining efforts to transform finances, according to Scotland’s spending watchdog.

Scotland's spending watchdog has warned "significant resistance" from the public to deep cuts by local councils is putting "the sustainability of vital public services at risk".

The Accounts Commission has warned that a backlash from local communities to councils following through with unpalatable cuts to services is undermining the desperate need for local authorities to transform how they manage their finances.

Amid several stark recommendations to Scotland’s local authorities, the Accounts Commission has pointed to problems caused by “public perception or push back on decisions”.

Some local authorities have not followed through on proposed cuts to public services after uproar from locals.

The Accounts Commission has warned that “some councils are experiencing significant resistance when seeking to reduce services to balance budgets”, adding that “effective public engagement, including timely consultation with communities, is inconsistent and must improve”.

The stark report has rung alarm bells that local authorities must urgently ramp up the pace of reform if they are to halt “unprecedented” financial pressures of up to £585 million next year, rising to £780m by 2026-27.

Jennifer Henderson, a member of the Accounts Commission, said that “councils must now move with an ambition and pace we’ve not yet seen if they’re going to successfully address the financial sustainability, workforce and service challenges they’re facing”.

She added: “Successful delivery of transformation programmes is essential to achieve financial sustainability and improve the lives of individuals and communities.

“Collaborating with others, both within and outwith local government, will be a key part of the solution.”

In the next year, the commission said councils and the Scottish Government must make “significant progress in agreeing a future operating model for councils and how council services can be sustainably delivered according to local circumstances”.

The commission said local authority body Cosla and SNP ministers must push forward plans to create a long-promised fiscal framework – similar to the deal between the Scottish and UK Governments.

Mark Griffin, Scottish Labour’s local government spokesman, urged the Scottish Government to “stop inflicting brutal cuts” on councils.

He added: “For years the SNP has hollowed out council budgets and lifeline services across the country have been cut to the bone as a result.

“We need real leadership from the Scottish Government to help councils deliver the reforms needed to make sure local services are fit for the future.”

Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “This report shows just how much strain councils are under, thanks to years of SNP underfunding.

“Change will be essential to provide the basic services people rely on, but that will only be possible if the SNP government finally starts to deliver support and funding.”

Finance Secretary Shona Robison

SNP Finance and Local Government Secretary, Shona Robison said the report “recognises collaboration and transformation is vital to protect public services”.

She added: “This aligns with this government’s core priorities of ensuring the delivery of effective public services, eradicating child poverty, growing the economy, and prioritising net zero.

“Despite the decision of the previous UK Government leaving the country in a challenging financial situation, the Scottish Government has made available record funding of over £14 billion to local councils this year – a real-terms increase of 2.5 per cent compared with the previous year.