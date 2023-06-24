All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca

Brexiteer and Scottish nationalism offer little hope amid cost-of-living crisis, soaring mortgage rates and NHS's woes – Scotsman comment

All our politicians should be focussed on delivering competent, effective and pragmatic government
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment
Few would disagree with this pro-European Union protester (Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)Few would disagree with this pro-European Union protester (Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Few would disagree with this pro-European Union protester (Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

As joyous celebrations of the seventh anniversary of the Brexit referendum conspiciously failed to take place because virtually no one thinks it has worked out well, the UK faces a monumental economic crisis.

While Brexit cannot be blamed for the entirety of our current plight, there is little doubt that it has been and will continue to be a drain on efforts to restore our fortunes. Even the archest of arch-Brexiteers seem to agree things have been going badly or even “failed”, although their conclusion – that this is because we have not ‘Brexited’ successfully – sounds like the sort of excuse cult followers make when their leader’s various bizarre predictions fail to come true.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Brexiteer-obsession with reducing immigration continues to be portrayed as a major issue, despite a job vacancy crisis. Meanwhile, politicians in Germany, recognising that labour shortages are a threat to their economy, have passed legislation to make it easier for migrant workers to move there.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s ruling party is meeting in Dundee to discuss another nationalistic project, independence, despite no prospect of this happening any time soon and the weight of pressing issues facing the nation. To paraphrase Nicola Sturgeon, will we continue to see the SNP take its eye off the ball?

What all our politicians should be focussed on, as we have said repeatedly, is delivering competent, effective and pragmatic government with the aim of tackling the cost-of-living and energy crises, moving towards a net-zero economy, improving our education system, fixing the NHS… the list goes on.

Politicians who rely on selling implausible dreams inevitably come a cropper as reality intervenes. For the Conservatives, soaring mortgage rates will provide a steady drip, drip of voter discontent as fixed-term policies come to an end. Public anger may reach boiling point at about the time of the next general election.

For many, voting for Brexit was an understandable act of despair at the status quo. What the country needs now is politicians capable of inspiring hope not by waving a flag, but by drawing up an effective plan to get us out of this mess.

Related topics:BrexitScotsmanSNPPoliticiansNHSNicola Sturgeon
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.