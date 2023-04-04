All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
14 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years
8 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
13 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
13 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
14 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
14 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day

Brexit: Dover delays as much about UK Government incompetence as a consequence of leaving the EU – Scotsman comment

The extraordinary scenes as long queues of traffic built up at the Port of Dover over the weekend were, for many, a stark reminder of the consequences of Brexit.

By Scotsman comment
Published 4th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

For all those Brexiteers who railed against “freedom of movement”, here was a concrete example of why that wasn’t such a bad thing after all, as coachloads of school children and others travelling to Europe for the Easter break found themselves stranded for almost an entire day without reasonable access to food, water and toilets.

However, to blame it all on Brexit would be to let the UK Government off the hook. Given the referendum took place nearly seven years ago, ministers should have planned for such disruption. Home Secretary Suella Braverman blamed the French for taking too long to check and stamp passports, but this is what all countries are required to do. She also spoke of “acute times”, as if the Easter holiday rush was some kind of unexpected ailment, rather than a perfectly predictable event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brexit did not have to be this way. The UK could have remained a member of the European Free Trade Association when it left the European Union. Norway, for example, is an Efta member and, as such, is part of the Schengen Area, with passports not required to visit EU countries.

Hardline Brexiteers are outraged by the suggestion, saying it would force the UK to accept EU rules. However, it would have been a sensible halfway house that prevented much of the damage to the UK economy caused by Brexit and allowed time to consider whether a complete break was wise.

While Efta membership seems unlikely any time soon, the least the UK Government could have done was ensure there were proper facilities for those caught up in the traffic jams. They could also have worked with the French government to increase their border staff at peak times; such cooperation has been evident over Channel crossings by migrant boats with the UK paying France to take greater action to stop them.

So while it is true this is a consequence of Brexit – and one emblematic of all the problems faced by businesses trading with the EU – it has been exacerbated by incompetence and the prioritisation of ideological purity over plain common sense.

Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover during a weekend of lengthy delays for passengers (Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA)Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover during a weekend of lengthy delays for passengers (Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA)
Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover during a weekend of lengthy delays for passengers (Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA)
GovernmentSuella BravermanScotsmanEurope
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.