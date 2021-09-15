Boris Johnson's bridge/tunnel from Scotland to Northern Ireland was shooting for the moon – Scotsman comment

So Boris Johnson’s plan to build a tunnel/bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been scrapped?

By Scotsman Leader Comment
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Boris Johnson's plan to build a bridge/tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland was always a moonshot (Picture: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Who would have thought that the PM’s big idea – variously described as the “world’s stupidest tunnel”, a “vanity” project, “one of the world’s most ambitious bridges”, and “about as feasible as building a bridge to the moon” – might not be such a great one after all.

A UK government source insisted that the scheme was “a good one in terms of the strategic network”, which definitely sounds like the sort of thing a canny civil servant would say to sugar the pill before explaining, “No, Prime Minister, we’ve looked into it but we simply cannot build your bridge”.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter

For, after investigating the idea, Whitehall mandarins discovered the crossing would be “eye-wateringly expensive” at about £100 billion, much more than previously anticipated.

Read More

Read More
Boris Johnson's Scotland- Northern Ireland tunnel plan to remain 'under review'

It’s hard not to imagine that the source’s next line was prompted by a Prime Ministerial bottom lip starting to quiver: “We will keep it under review, as advances in technology could make it more attractive in the years to come.”

So it’s not impossible, they might build it, one day. All they need to do is invent a whole new way of building bridges and tunnels.

And who knows, in 100 years’ time – when all the detractors are gone and forgotten – one of his successors may hold a ceremony to proudly open not one ‘Boris Bridge’, but two – one to Northern Ireland, the other to the moon.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.