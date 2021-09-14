Boris Johnson's Scotland- Northern Ireland tunnel plan to remain 'under review'

The Treasury has refused to fork out for the proposed link, which was described as the “world’s most stupid tunnel” by the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

It was being considered by a transport connectivity review led by the Network Rail chair, Sir Peter Hendy.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, while the plans have been axed for the immediate future, The Scotsman understands it will be kept under review in case technology advances in the future to make it more feasible.

Boris Johnson's plans for a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland will remain under review

A UK Government source explained: “The idea of the tunnel is a good one in terms of the strategic network, it’s doable but eye wateringly expensive.

“It would cost £100 billion, considerably more than was first expected.

“We will keep it under review, as advances in technology could make it more attractive in the years to come.”

Another Government official told the FT: “It’s dead — at least for now”.

The issues are understand to be over the distance being too far to let people drive meaning it would have to be rail, a shallow gradient, as well as problems over having to go around Beaufort's Dyke.

Despite the plans being axed, the planned improvements to the roads approaching where the tunnel would have been will go ahead, with Sir Peter’s report expected to be published towards the end of October.

The UK Government source criticised the Scottish Government’s continuing refusal to engage with the review, saying they were ignoring available funding and claiming it was a “power grab”.

They added: “There remains a need to improve links to Northern Ireland.

“The A77 and A75 are important, for us the A75 is a very good illustration of why you need that UK strategic transport network.”

Mr Johnson’s former communications director Guto Harri last month insisted a “Boris Bridge” should not be dismissed entirely.

He explained: “He wants to maintain the Union and he wants to persuade the rest of the world that we’re still big players and can build big things — and what would be bigger than a tunnel under the Irish Sea, linking Scotland and Northern Ireland?”.