Bob Dylan and Neil Young have an important message for tech-obsessed modern generation
Whether it was Monterey in ’67, the Isle of Wight in ’68 or Woodstock in ’69, you really had to be there. These big Sixties festivals could not be livestreamed from afar and fans did not view the performances from an outsider’s perspective by filming them. Technological advances mean we can now easily do both to the obvious delight of many.
However, not everyone is keen. Bob Dylan’s recent shows at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall were ‘phone-free’ with the audience required to put mobiles in special pouches to prevent their use. Now Neil Young has said he will not play at Glastonbury Festival this year, claiming it is under the BBC’s “corporate control”. While the specific reasons are unclear, during Glastonbury 2009, Young only allowed the BBC to broadcast five of his songs in order to retain the “mystery” of the live event.
As much as we enjoy the festival experience from the comfort of our living rooms, they have a point. Many of us could benefit from rediscovering the joy of living life in the moment – and not through a screen.
