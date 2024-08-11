The aim of the study is to build a simple index of conservation status over time for key raptor species

The number of golden eagles tracked flying over Scottish moorlands has doubled in the last year, according to one study.

Between April and July each year, independent surveyors record the presence of raptors along 10km routes in different areas of moorland across the country as part of a study administered by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT).

These moorland areas are predominantly comprised of managed heather habitat, but also incorporate some rewilding or forestry initiatives, GWCT said.

The project, which is in its fourth year, saw 15 flight routes monitored across four moorland areas in Southern Scotland, Tayside, Angus Glens and the Grampians, with surveys taking place once a month.

A preliminary review of the results show that there were 523 individual raptor records submitted by the surveyors, compared to 484 records on 16 transects in 2023.

GWCT said this year, there was an increase in golden eagle records, from 26 to 59 - more than double the number recorded last year. This was most obvious on the Grampian and Angus Glens transects, the study showed, accounting for just over half of the total golden eagle records this year.

Figures showed red kite records also increased from 63 to 86, particularly in the Angus Glens and Tayside areas.

Meanwhile hen harrier records increased from four to 12, similar to those for peregrines. Marsh Harriers were recorded for the fourth year in succession on one transect.

Buzzards remain the most commonly recorded raptor, GWCT said, comprising 35 per cent of the total counted, consistent with last year.

Kestrel records were also very similar to last year at just under 17 per cent of the total.

Merlin records took a dip in 2024 after two years with similar records, though GWCT said the 10km transect approach is not ideal for detecting the presence of this particular species.

Barn Owls, Tawny Owls, Ospreys, Sparrowhawks, and Goshawks were also recorded.

Ross Macleod, Head of Policy at GWCT in Scotland, commented: “The enthusiasm and dedication of the surveyors is such an important ingredient in making this project a success. Equally, we are very grateful to the keepers, land managers and owners on farms and estates for their co-operation with the surveyors and their continuing support of this initiative.

“It is increasingly giving us a better picture of raptor numbers on different areas of heather habitat.

“This helps illustrate the contribution of moorland and its sustainable management to Scotland’s biodiversity.”

The findings come as RSPB Scotland celebrated marsh harrier chicks successfully fledging a nest at the charity’s Mersehead nature reserve in Dumfries and Galloway.

For the first time, Marsh Harrier chicks have successfully fledged the nest at RSPB Scotland’s Mersehead nature reserve. | RSPB Scotland

Marsh harriers were once extinct in the UK, but populations have recovered across the last 50 years. Breeding pairs are still rare in Scotland, and only a few breeding attempts have ever been recorded in the Dumfries and Galloway area.

Colin Bartholomew, RSPB Scotland Mersehead site manager, said: “Having two Marsh Harrier chicks fledge here for the first time is incredibly exciting and begins to reveal how the vital conservation work our charity delivers on nature reserves can help species thrive.

