Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors, in which 22 people enter, but who will leave with the money? (Picture: BBC)

The Traitors has proved to be compelling TV viewing. Contestants must work together to win a £120,000 prize but there are ‘traitors’ among them who, if not identified and sent packing, walk off with all the money. Intrigue abounds as the ‘faithfuls’ try to work out who among their number is planning to ‘betray’ them, at least in gameshow terms.

The setting, Ardross Castle, 30 miles north of Inverness, seems to add to the air of mystery and, along with host Claudia Winkleman’s fondness for tweed and knitwear, has given the show a distinctly Scottish feel. The US version is also hosted by a tartan-clad Alan Cumming.

And this is no bad thing. According to two leading clothing firms, Johnstons of Elgin and Brora, The Traitors is helping to drive sales of their products, even in America, with fans there also watching the UK version. Doubtless overseas tourists will also be planning castle tours on the back of the BBC programme.